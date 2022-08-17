A Parent's Perspective on Boston Ballet's ‘CityDance' As The Program Celebrates 30 Years

Every year three thousand third-grade students across Boston are given the opportunity to develop an appreciation for dance and movement, and foster creativity and self-expression with Citydance.

Boston Ballet's tuition-free program is celebrating 30 years. Rosina Gomez, a Boston Public School teacher and Citydance parent, shares how the program has positively impacted her daughter.

For more stories like this, watch the "Boston Ballet Citydance: 30 Years of Movement" documentary premiere on NBC10 Boston on Saturday, August 20th at 7pm.

