Alternate Paths for Mompreneurs Who Are Waiting for That Big Idea

Everyone's been talking about how hard-working moms have it since the pandemic hit. No group was hit harder when it comes to job losses, but we all know necessity is the mother of invention.

Platitudes are one thing, reality another. Women know that they need to come up with new ideas in this new normal that allow them to bring home the bacon while often being needed at home to fry up the real stuff in the pan for their families.

That's where mompreneurship comes in. You could get your side hustle on, but if you're getting stuck on something to do, author and motivational speaker Summer Butler shares what she is doing.

She talks about how she dipped her toes into franchising and how it changed the game for her. She shares the pros and cons to help you figure out if it's right for you.

It's all in this episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone.

Watch above or listen to the podcast by clicking below.