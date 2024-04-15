mom2mom

Building businesses and self-care boundaries with Kristina Tsipouras

Kristina is a serial entrepreneur and founder of Boston Business Women, a network of over 45,000 women growing their businesses and goals alongside one another

By Hannah Donnelly

If you're a business owner or aspiring entrepreneur in the Boston area chances are you know Kristina Tsipouras!

Kristina is a serial entrepreneur and founder of Boston Business Women, a network of over 45,000 women growing their businesses and goals alongside one another. Kristina has built businesses with and without a community around her and she truly believes the community makes all the difference in success.

Today she joins Maria to talk about:

Today's conversation includes:

  • Mission & story of Boston Business Women
  • Serial entrepreneurship -- the successes and mistakes
  • Importance of self-care
  • Tips for taking up space in the workplace

Follow along on with Kristina Tsipouras: @kristinamillerxoxo

To learn more about Boston Business Women visit bostonbusinesswomen.com.

