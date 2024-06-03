Conquer Imposter Syndrome with Strategies from a Leadership Coach

Have you ever been in a room and have the overwhelming feeling you don't belong? Thoughts like "I'm not good enough," "I'm not qualified enough," "I don't know enough" flood your mind. There's a name for that: imposter syndrome. Yes, it's a real thing. No, you're not alone.

This is one of the most common challenges leadership coach Kim Meninger hears. Fortunately, she has practical strategies to not only identify the feelings but create an action plan to build confidence, raise self-awareness, and find more joy. She talks with Maria about:

What imposter syndrome is & how it can exist differently for men and women

When & how to ask for help with "outing" yourself and your insecurities

Perfectionism -- why this stops us from reaching our full potential

Motherhood juggle & tips to find your strengths

