Empowerment and Teen (Girl) Talk with Chelsey Goodan

After nearly 2 decades of work with teenage girls, Chelsey Goodan is inviting people into their minds with curiosity and fun instead of fear and judgement in her new book Underestimated: The Wisdom and Power of Teenage Girls. She is committed to showing people how much these young women can offer us if we simply listen. Today she talks with Maria about:

Inspiration for Underestimated: The Wisdom and Power of Teenage Girls

Understanding and identifying big feelings

Practical tips for creating safe spaces for teen girls to feel, think & speak

Beauty and body image standards & cultural conversations

Sex & sexuality

