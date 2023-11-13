Getting Curious About Sobriety with Annie Grace

Have you ever thought about your relationship with alcohol? We're talking like, really looked at when and why you drink?
Annie Grace, best-selling author and founder of "This Naked Mind," shares her journey to an alcohol-free life and the mindset change that helped her (and millions of others!) get there. She sits down with Maria to talk:
- How & why Annie Grace stopped drinking alcohol
- Significance of societal buzzwords "Mommy Wine Culture" and "Parents' Drug"
- Why understanding the science of alcohol is important to understanding our relationship with it
- Alcohol Experiment: 30-days without booze
- How to talk to kids about drinking and alcohol
Follow along on with Annie Grace: @thisnakedmind
