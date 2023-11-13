Getting Curious About Sobriety with Annie Grace

Have you ever thought about your relationship with alcohol? We're talking like, really looked at when and why you drink?

Annie Grace, best-selling author and founder of "This Naked Mind," shares her journey to an alcohol-free life and the mindset change that helped her (and millions of others!) get there. She sits down with Maria to talk:

How & why Annie Grace stopped drinking alcohol

Significance of societal buzzwords "Mommy Wine Culture" and "Parents' Drug"

Why understanding the science of alcohol is important to understanding our relationship with it

Alcohol Experiment: 30-days without booze

How to talk to kids about drinking and alcohol

Follow along on with Annie Grace: @thisnakedmind