Getting Curious About Sobriety with Annie Grace

Have you ever thought about your relationship with alcohol? We're talking like, really looked at when and why you drink?

Annie Grace, best-selling author and founder of "This Naked Mind," shares her journey to an alcohol-free life and the mindset change that helped her (and millions of others!) get there. She sits down with Maria to talk:

  • How & why Annie Grace stopped drinking alcohol
  • Significance of societal buzzwords "Mommy Wine Culture" and "Parents' Drug"
  • Why understanding the science of alcohol is important to understanding our relationship with it
  • Alcohol Experiment: 30-days without booze
  • How to talk to kids about drinking and alcohol

Follow along on with Annie Grace: @thisnakedmind

mom2mom
