Helping Your Family Build Its C.A.S.T.L.E.

Today we're adding more parenting tools to our toolbox! Parenting journalist Donna Tetreault shares the seven evidence-based foundational principles to build a fortress of safety and happiness for your family. While there is no perfect family, your own version of it does exist; she calls it the C.A.S.T.L.E. Method.

In the latest episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone, Tetreault explains that her new book shows you how to help your family grow in healthy ways.

What is the C.A.S.T.L.E. Method?

Tetreault says that all families are different, but there can be a manual to shoring up your family's happiness by grounding yourself in values that spell out the acronym CASTLE. The first values up are compassion and acceptance. Take a listen:

Security, Trust, and Love

Once you tackle compassion and acceptance, you can move on to the foundations that make everyone in your family feel safe: security, trust,and love.

Expectations and Education

The castle, while spelled with one 'e', rounds out with two 'e' principles-- expectations and education.

Once you embrace the C.A.S.T.L.E, Tetreault says it can set your family up for healthy growth. Donna also encourages moms to be gentle with themselves as this is the first time they're raising kids.

She says own your mistakes, learn from them, and grow.

