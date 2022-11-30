Holly Robinson Peete

Holly Robinson Peete Talks About Newest Book, Family & Hollywood Star

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's very little Holly Robinson Peete doesn't do. She's an actor, autism spectrum disorder and Parkinson's disease advocate, children's book author, businesswoman, mom, wife, and so much more.

The superstar chats with Maria about her newest book, 'Charlie Makes a Splash!', her Hollywood star, raising her family, and more on this episode of The Hub Today presents Mom2Mom.

She also reveals the secret to her long-lasting marriage!

Watch Holly's revealing interview above, or scan the QR code below to listen to the podcast version.

This article tagged under:

Holly Robinson Peetehub todaymaria sansonemom2momFamily
