How is Menopause affecting your day-to-day life?

Do you forget what you are talking about mid-sentence? Do you find yourself paralyzed by a host flash? Do you feel dismissed or unheard by your doctor, you are not alone! In this Episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone, we are getting real about the Big M word - Menopause! All women will go through a stage that is met with a lack of information, understanding, and whispers, until now!

Maria welcomes Tamsen Fadal, an award-winning journalist, author, documentarian, and women's health advocate who at 52 left her career in TV News to focus on midlife and menopause. She shares her story and how it led to producing a documentary called The M Factor - Shredding The Silence on Menopause.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

She talks to ordinary women and top doctors with a new lens on a subject that has been long ignored. Tamsen describes menopausal stages, discusses symptoms, and offers tips on how and where to get help. She explains the information surrounding hormone therapy. She also gives us a deep dive into her Documentary and how it is being received worldwide. She also gives us a sneak peek at her new book, How To Menopause Take Charge of Your Health, Reclaim Your Life, and Feel Even Better than Before.

All that and more in this episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Menopause -- What Is It?

Why Does Your Own Doctor Know So Little About It?

Why Is Menopause A Taboo Topic Shrouded In Secrecy?

How Early It Can Start

Hormone Therapy

Tips On How To Talk To Your Doctor

What Happens to Your Body During Perimenopause, Menopause & Post-Menopause

Learn The Signs & Symptoms Of Menopause

Ways To Help Combat Symptoms

How To Help Increase Your Libido & Improve Sex

How Your Diet Is Making Menopause Better Or Worse

Listen To Tamsen Fadal's Story and Her Episode with Maria: