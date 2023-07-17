children

How to find a sense of belonging with parenting expert Donna Tetreault

You don't need to "fit in," but you do need to belong!

NBC Universal, Inc.

In this MOM2MOM episode, parenting journalist Donna Tetreault talks about her latest children's book "Dear Me: I Belong."

Donna explores what it means for kids to feel connection and belonging at home, at school, in their community, and most importantly, with themselves.

This all connects to Donna's first children's book "Dear Me: Letters to Myself, For All of My Emotions." She shares tips to educate kids on naming their emotions, finding their place in this world, and more.

The tips Maria and Donna discuss will help parents talk to their kids and model self-confidence, self-love, and compassion.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Follow along on with Donna Tetreault on Instagram: @donnatetreault

More Mom2Mom

relationships May 12

Actress and author Khadeen Ellis on new book ‘We Over Me'

hub today Nov 30, 2022

Holly Robinson Peete Talks About Newest Book, Family & Hollywood Star

This article tagged under:

childrenmaria sansonemom2momFamilybooks
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us