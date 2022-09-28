Jana Kramer Opens Up About Divorce, Dating and Dishes On Her New Song

Jana Kramer is a country music star, actor, podcast host, author, and mom of two. She dishes on her new single, "The Nicest Thing," where she draws her inspiration from, life as a single mama, and more.

In this episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone, Jana opens up about healing after her divorce and what it's been like to dip her toes in the dating game. And stick around until the end because she holds nothing back in a game of rapid fire!

Watch the whole episode above or listen to the podcast version by clicking on the QR code below.

