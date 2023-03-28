motherhood

“Scary Mommy” Founder Jill Smokler Opens Up About New Chapter & Overcoming Adversity

First, she was "Scary Mommy" and now "She's Got Issues." Jill Smokler was one of the O.G. mom bloggers when she launched "Scary Mommy" in 2008.

Now in her 40s, divorced, parenting three teens, and weathering life's highs and lows, Jill has launched a new platform, "She's Got Issues," to connect with Gen Z women like her. She shies away from nothing.

On the podcast (and forthcoming magazine,) she openly discusses her bipolar disorder diagnosis, divorcing her gay spouse, grief, body image issues, adult friendships, intimacy, and more.

In the latest episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone, Jill opens up to Maria about her journey to where she is now and how she's doing.

Listen to the podcast below or watch the full episode above.

Follow along with Jill Smokler on Instagram: @jillsmokler and for more on "She's Got Issues": @shesgotissuesmedia

