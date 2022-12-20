Stress Less: How to Stay Sane During the Holidays With Mom Coach Hannah Keeley

She's a life coach, author and mom of seven kids! Hannah Keeley is definitely a mom you want to get to know.

With a background in behavioral therapy, combined with her experience parenting, she is on a mission to help empower moms and rescue them from overwhelm.

She's cracked the code on staying sane during the holidays by ditching unrealistic expectations, maximizing pockets of time, keeping our minds healthy and more.

Oh, and she has never fought with her husband in their 30 plus years of marriage.

Learn Hannah Keeley's secret to a seamless marriage and more mom advice by watching above or listen to "Mom 2 Mom" wherever you get your podcasts or right here in this article.