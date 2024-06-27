Fashion

Summer Style: Lindsay Albanese talks trends, and staples in your wardrobe

She went from styling some of the biggest names in Hollywood to creating the most innovative hat holder since the hat box to entrepreneur and more. Lindsay Albanese has always had a creative mind but when after several years styling celebrities she wanted to do something different and invented her first product and the rest is history. She talks with Maria about:

  • Her career evolution from celebrity stylist to inventor, entrepreneur & business leader
  • Balancing the business and creative sides of her company (and brain!)
  • Tips to bring an original idea to life
  • Summer style staples
  • Hot takes on hot style trends

For more style & business tips from Lindsay you can follow her on social: @lindsayalbanese

You can also shop 'The Fileist': thefileist.com

Fashion
