The psychological impacts of weight loss & language with Dr. Rachel

There's been a lot of talk about weight loss drugs recently -- how they work, who is eligible to use them, side effects & more. However, the psychological impacts of the drugs have not been a large part of that conversation, and it's an important one. It's something that Dr. Rachel Goldman, a clinical psychologist out of New York, has dedicated a lot of her career to. She was called on by Oprah Winfrey to help start the conversation on a more public stage in 2023 and she is the perfect person to continue the conversation with Maria today. Today's conversation includes:

Definition of obesity and understanding it in our world today

Dr. Rachel's experience working with Oprah

Exploring food noise & how to quiet it

Psychological impact of weight change

How to speak with and model healthy behaviors and mindsets around weight, food & body image with kids

Follow along on with Dr. Rachel Goldman: @drrachelnyc

*If you have questions, please consult your medical provider.