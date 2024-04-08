Health

The psychological impacts of weight loss & language with Dr. Rachel

By Hannah Donnelly

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's been a lot of talk about weight loss drugs recently -- how they work, who is eligible to use them, side effects & more. However, the psychological impacts of the drugs have not been a large part of that conversation, and it's an important one. It's something that Dr. Rachel Goldman, a clinical psychologist out of New York, has dedicated a lot of her career to. She was called on by Oprah Winfrey to help start the conversation on a more public stage in 2023 and she is the perfect person to continue the conversation with Maria today. Today's conversation includes:

  • Definition of obesity and understanding it in our world today
  • Dr. Rachel's experience working with Oprah
  • Exploring food noise & how to quiet it
  • Psychological impact of weight change
  • How to speak with and model healthy behaviors and mindsets around weight, food & body image with kids

Follow along on with Dr. Rachel Goldman: @drrachelnyc

*If you have questions, please consult your medical provider.

This article tagged under:

Health
