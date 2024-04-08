The psychological impacts of weight loss & language with Dr. Rachel

There's been a lot of talk about weight loss drugs recently -- how they work, who is eligible to use them, side effects & more. However, the psychological impacts of the drugs have not been a large part of that conversation, and it's an important one. It's something that Dr. Rachel Goldman, a clinical psychologist out of New York, has dedicated a lot of her career to. She was called on by Oprah Winfrey to help start the conversation on a more public stage in 2023 and she is the perfect person to continue the conversation with Maria today. Today's conversation includes:
- Definition of obesity and understanding it in our world today
- Dr. Rachel's experience working with Oprah
- Exploring food noise & how to quiet it
- Psychological impact of weight change
- How to speak with and model healthy behaviors and mindsets around weight, food & body image with kids
Follow along on with Dr. Rachel Goldman: @drrachelnyc
*If you have questions, please consult your medical provider.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.