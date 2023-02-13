The Superpowers That Come From Good Anxiety

Anxiety, it seems like everyone either has it or knows someone who does. But is it always a bad thing, something you have to run from or avoid?

Dr. Wendy Suzuki, a neuroscientist at New York University, shares how everyday anxiety can actually be good for us.

In her book "Good Anxiety: Harnessing the Power of the Most Misunderstood Emotion", Dr. Suzuki delves into the relationship between science and the brain.

She says anxiety can prompt positive reactions and routines.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Productivity, for instance, is just one of the superpowers she talks about in her book. She discusses five other 'superpowers', too.

She opens up about the fascinating topic with Maria Sansone in this episode of Mom2Mom.

Watch the episode above or listen to the podcast version below. The conversation itself might have you wanting to take a quick 10-minute walk.