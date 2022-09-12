Tips for a More Structured ‘Me Time' Routine

How many times have you wanted to fit in some "me time" - a workout, time to journal, a walk, sitting in silence - but couldn't find the time?

On this episode of 'The Hub Today Presents Mom2Mom', life coach and mom of teens Raina O'Dell joins Maria Sansone to talk about how self-care is key to not only improving how you feel but to help you serve others in your life.

She knows this struggle and has the tools to help you find the time and structure a schedule to help you climb closer to the highest version of yourself.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

O'Dell jokes she has lived "10 lives" in her 35 years. She shares the highs and lows of her life, the pivotal moments, and the freedom routine and consistency have given her.

Watch the entire segment above to get insight into building a plan that works for you and your goals.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Hubbub, our free weekly newsletter with family-friendly adventures for you and for your family around Boston!

The new school year comes with new routines and new messes. Tyler Moore, commonly known as 'The Tidy Dad', shares ways to get your home organized this fall, and your kids involved at the same time.