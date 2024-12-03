Weighing in on weight loss and diet culture

Everywhere you turn, there is a new diet, a new meal plan, or a great workout to try. Social media & influencers are bombarding us with how and what we should eat to stay trim and fit. This year the weight loss industry in the U.S has grown to a whopping 90 billion dollars, much of it due to soaring sales of GLP-1 medications now available.

So, how do we make sense of it all? In this episode on Mom2Mom Maria dives into the Diet Culture & Obesity in our country with Dr. Meghan Garcia-Webb MD. She is a Boston-based internal, obesity, & lifestyle physician who is helping us trim the fat on everything about weight loss! Including medications and how they work. Mindful eating and how it is done, Body image at every size & shape, processed food's effect on your body, and the biggie right now, navigating the holidays with so much food and people who might be sabotaging your weight loss pursuits. All that and more in this episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone.

The Obesity Epidemic

Weight Loss Medications - Who Are They Right For?

Mindful Eating- How It Can Change The Weight Loss Game

How Processed Food Hijack Your Body

Diet Soda Debate

Getting Through the Holidays

Dealing with Sabotage

Yogurt - Is It As Good For You As You Think

Body Image At Every Size

Food Noise -What It Is

Listen To Dr. Meghan Garica-Webb's Episode with Maria: