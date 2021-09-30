A Duck Boat Down Memory Lane: Photos of Tom Brady at Patriots Super Bowl Parades

Between 2002 and 2019, Tom Brady and the Patriots celebrated six Super Bowl championships at victory parades through the streets of Boston. As Brady returns to Foxboro as the reigning Super Bowl MVP after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory in his first season outside of New England, here are some images from those rolling rallies of years past.
New England Patriots quarterback and Super Bowl XXXVI MVP Tom Brady shakes fans' hands at City Hall in Boston on Feb. 5, 2002, during a rally thrown by the city for the Patriots' Super Bowl win over the St. Louis Rams.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady waves to the crowd on Feb. 5, 2002 during a victory parade in Boston after Brady became the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl when he and his team beat the St. Louis Rams.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates celebrate during a victory rally held before a crowd estimated by police to number 1.5 million people in Boston on Feb. 3, 2004. The Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hoists the Lombardi Trophy during a victory parade Feb. 3, 2004 in Boston. The Patriots were celebrating their victory 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recording the day as Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch gets the crowd fired up during the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl parade on Feb. 8, 2005, on Boylston Street in Boston.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady waves to crowds along Boylston Street during the team's victory parade Feb. 8, 2005 in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX.
Benjamin Brady holds the Lombardi trophy as his dad, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, waves from a duck boat during the New England Patriots victory parade on Feb. 4, 2015 in Boston.
Tom Brady raises the Lombardi Trophy at the start of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl victory parade. Thousands of fans lined the parade route on the snow-covered sidewalks of Boylston Street in Boston to watch the Patriots celebrate their Super Bowl win in a duck boat parade.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is introduced to the crowd during the Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston on Feb. 7, 2017 to celebrate winning Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady raises the Lombardi Trophy during the rally in City Hall Plaza following the Patriots' Super Bowl LI victory parade in Boston on Feb. 7, 2017.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Victory Parade through the streets of Boston on February 5, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts to celebrate winning Super Bowl LIII, the last he won as a member of the Patriots.
Tom Brady celebrates his final Super Bowl victory as a member of the New England Patriots during the victory parade on Feb. 05, 2019, in Boston.