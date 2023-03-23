PHOTOS: Alison in Action Over the Years

NBC10 Boston Political Reporter Alison King first started at NECN in 1995. Here's a quick look back at her at work.

97 photos
1/97
2/97
3/97
4/97
NECN
5/97
6/97
7/97
8/97
9/97
10/97
11/97
12/97
13/97
14/97
15/97
16/97
17/97
18/97
19/97
20/97
21/97
22/97
23/97
24/97
25/97
26/97
27/97
28/97
29/97
30/97
31/97
32/97
33/97
34/97
35/97
36/97
37/97
38/97
39/97
40/97
41/97
42/97
43/97
44/97
45/97
46/97
47/97
48/97
49/97
50/97
51/97
52/97
53/97
54/97
55/97
56/97
57/97
58/97
59/97
60/97
61/97
62/97
63/97
64/97
65/97
66/97
67/97
68/97
69/97
70/97
71/97
72/97
73/97
74/97
75/97
76/97
77/97
78/97
79/97
80/97
81/97
82/97
83/97
84/97
85/97
86/97
87/97
88/97
89/97
90/97
91/97
92/97
93/97
94/97
95/97
96/97
97/97

This article tagged under:

politics

More Photo Galleries

Puppies Being Cared for by the Animal Rescue League of Boston
Puppies Being Cared for by the Animal Rescue League of Boston
Shivering Shamrocks, Lucky Leprechauns at Bustling Boston St. Patrick's Parade: PHOTOS
Shivering Shamrocks, Lucky Leprechauns at Bustling Boston St. Patrick's Parade: PHOTOS
PHOTOS: Nor'easter Drops Snow Across New England
PHOTOS: Nor'easter Drops Snow Across New England
PHOTOS: Food, Drink and Atmosphere at Hingham's Quarry Restaurant
PHOTOS: Food, Drink and Atmosphere at Hingham's Quarry Restaurant
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us