Beautiful Rainbow Appears in Mass. From Sharon to Fenway Park: PHOTOS

On-and-off rain showers were in the forecast Saturday, and while many seemed to stay drier earlier in the day than expected, many were treated to a beautiful rainbow Saturday evening, with colorful pictures coming in from several Massachusetts communities, including Sharon, Norwood, Needham, Salem, Weymouth, and Boston. Red Sox fans also may have noticed the gorgeous double rainbow over Fenway Park that was hopefully bringing some good luck to Boston in their series against the New York Yankees.

20 photos
1/20
Henry Perez
Hyde Park
2/20
John F Lavoie Sr
From Salem
3/20
Mark Garfinkel
From Revere, looking at Nahant homes.
4/20
Mark Garfinkel
From Revere
5/20
Mark Garfinkel
From Revere
6/20
Sarah Risko Perry
7/20
Alison Bowden
Over the Neponset River
8/20
Craig Goedecke
North Weymouth
9/20
Lisa Miller Villani
10/20
Nicole Bahnam
West Roxbury
11/20
Susan Tran
Boston’s South End
12/20
Tim Kelley
Needham
13/20
Tim Kelley
Needham
14/20
Tim Kelley
Needham
15/20
Asher Klein
16/20
Lisa Carlton
17/20
Scott Bogan
18/20
Jonathan Flanagan
19/20
Joe DeMasi
At Distraction Brewery in Roslindale
20/20
Brian Shactman
Fenway Park

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsDouble Rainbowrainbowrainbow photos

