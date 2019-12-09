Boston’s Still Beautiful on a Dreary, Rainy Day By Mark Garfinkel • Published at 12:39 pm on December 9, 2019 By Mark Garfinkel • Published at 12:39 pm on December 9, 2019 It's a dreary day in Boston as heavy rain and fog hits the area. Minor urban and poor drainage flooding is expected to peak during the evening commute, but the city can still show off despite it all. 5 photos 1/5 Mark Garfinkel The Boston skyline plays hide and seek with the clouds as seen from the Back Bay on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. 2/5 Mark Garfinkel Fog shrouds Boston Harbor amid the rain on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. 3/5 Mark Garfinkel A cyclist in a poncho navigates Commonwealth Avenue in Boston on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. 4/5 Mark Garfinkel Birds of a feather sit together above Mass Avenue in Boston on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. 5/5 Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston Boston firefighters monitor a smoking manhole on West Broadway in South Boston on a dreary Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. This article tagged under: rainy dayBOSTONlocaldreary Boston 0 More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Final Day of Storm Brings Heavy Batches of Snow Top Entertainment Pictures: Zozibini Tunzi Crowned Miss Universe 2019, Golden Globe Nominees, More Top News Photos: House Holds Hearing on Impeachment Evidence, More PHOTOS: White House Christmas Decorations Unveiled