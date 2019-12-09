Boston’s Still Beautiful on a Dreary, Rainy Day

By Mark Garfinkel

It's a dreary day in Boston as heavy rain and fog hits the area. Minor urban and poor drainage flooding is expected to peak during the evening commute, but the city can still show off despite it all.

Mark Garfinkel
The Boston skyline plays hide and seek with the clouds as seen from the Back Bay on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Mark Garfinkel
Fog shrouds Boston Harbor amid the rain on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Mark Garfinkel
A cyclist in a poncho navigates Commonwealth Avenue in Boston on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Mark Garfinkel
Birds of a feather sit together above Mass Avenue in Boston on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Boston firefighters monitor a smoking manhole on West Broadway in South Boston on a dreary Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

