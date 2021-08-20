Here's What It Looked Like When Hurricane Bob Hit Massachusetts in 1991

When Hurricane Bob hit Massachusetts back in 1991, it caused widespread damage, with some people losing power for as many as eight days. Tropical Storm Henri, if it strengthens and continues its current course, is expected to be the first direct hit by a hurricane to Massachusetts since that storm 30 years ago. Below are some images captured back in 1991 that show what Massachusetts looked like when the powerful storm hit.
Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A man holds on to a pole in downtown Boston during Hurricane Bob on Aug. 19, 1991.
Tom Landers/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A board put up to protect a deli in Menemsha, Mass., on Martha's Vineyard, carries a challenge to the elements on Aug. 20, 1991, ahead of Hurricane Bob.
Bill Brett/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
People pull their boats out of Hingham Harbor in Hingham, Mass., on Aug. 19, 1991, ahead of Hurricane Bob.
Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
An employee watches Eel Pond flood into Shuckers in Woods Hole, Mass., on Aug. 19, 1991, during Hurricane Bob.
Joanne Rathe/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Pieces of a stone wall, each weighing seven tons, that were used to protect Menauhant Road in Falmouth against storm surges were thrown on the road during Hurricane Bob. A couple walks by Aug. 27, 1991.
Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A woman runs for cover during Hurricane Bob along the waterfront at Woods Hole in Falmouth, Mass., on Aug. 19, 1991.
Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Two people play in a flooded Water Street in downtown Woods Hole, Mass., during Hurricane Bob on Aug. 19, 1991.
Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Kevin Murphy, owner of Shuckers Restaurant, tries to save a table as his restaurant floods during Hurricane Bob in Woods Hole, Mass., on Aug. 19, 1991.
Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
A person looks out over Great Harbor in Woods Hole, Mass., on Aug. 19, 1991, during Hurricane Bob.
Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
People play in the high winds of Hurricane Bob at Nobska Point in Woods Hole, Mass., on Aug. 19, 1991.
Frank O'Brien/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
People walk into the wind in Boston during Hurricane Bob on Aug. 19, 1991.
Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Phil Reynolds surveys the damage from a beached sailboat which crashed into his home on Penzance Point in Woods Hole, Mass., on Aug. 20, 1991, after Hurricane Bob.