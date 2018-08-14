See How This Dog Photographer Gives Back to Animal Shelters

Dog Breath Photography, a photography company run by Kaylee Greer, finds a way to give back to the MSPCA. Scroll below to meet three dogs up for adoption at MSPCA's Nevins Farm, and scroll more for a look at Greer's work with dogs.
31 photos
1/31
Dog Breath Photography
Arvin is one of three dogs available <a href="https://www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/nevins-farm-adoption-center/">for adoption at MSPCA's Nevins Farm shelter</a> in Methuen, Massachusetts.
2/31
Dog Breath Photography
Bear is also up for adoption at the MSPCA's Nevins Farm shelter
3/31
Dog Breath Photography
Check out Spike, who is looking for a forever home at the MSPCA's Nevins Farm shelter.
4/31
Dog Breath Photography
5/31
Dog Breath Photography
6/31
Dog Breath Photography
7/31
Dog Breath Photography
8/31
Dog Breath Photography
9/31
Dog Breath Photography
10/31
Dog Breath Photography
11/31
Dog Breath Photography
12/31
Dog Breath Photography
13/31
Dog Breath Photography
14/31
Dog Breath Photography
15/31
Dog Breath Photography
16/31
Dog Breath Photography
17/31
Dog Breath Photography
18/31
Dog Breath Photography
19/31
Dog Breath Photography
20/31
Dog Breath Photography
21/31
Dog Breath Photography
22/31
Dog Breath Photography
23/31
Dog Breath Photography
24/31
Dog Breath Photography
25/31
Dog Breath Photography
26/31
Dog Breath Photography
27/31
Dog Breath Photography
28/31
Dog Breath Photography
29/31
Dog Breath Photography
30/31
Dog Breath Photography
Three rescue poms from the Lighthouse Animal Rescue in Atenas, Costa Rica, in 2014.
31/31
Dog Breath Photography