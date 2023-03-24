PHOTOS: Fire Rages in Scituate Published 44 mins ago • Updated 33 mins ago 11 photos 1/11 Steve Shannon/NBC10 Boston 2/11 Steve Shannon/NBC10 Boston 3/11 Steve Shannon/NBC10 Boston 4/11 Steve Shannon/NBC10 Boston 5/11 Steve Shannon/NBC10 Boston 6/11 Steve Shannon/NBC10 Boston 7/11 Steve Shannon/NBC10 Boston 8/11 Steve Shannon/NBC10 Boston 9/11 Steve Shannon/NBC10 Boston 10/11 Steve Shannon/NBC10 Boston 11/11 Steve Shannon/NBC10 Boston This article tagged under: ScituateMassachusettsfire More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Alison in Action Over the Years Puppies Being Cared for by the Animal Rescue League of Boston Shivering Shamrocks, Lucky Leprechauns at Bustling Boston St. Patrick's Parade: PHOTOS PHOTOS: Nor'easter Drops Snow Across New England