PHOTOS: U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley

10 photos
1/10
NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley for her story for NBC10 Boston's "She Thrives: Black Women Making History in Boston" series.
2/10
NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley through the camera lens.
3/10
NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel
Congresswoman Pressley poses for NBC10 Boston photographer Mark Garfinkel.
4/10
NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel
Pressley, who was defeated 10-term incumbent Michael Capuano in September's primary last year, laughs with NBC10 Boston anchor Latoyia Edwards.
5/10
NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel
Pressley says she's unapologetic about her stances on issues affecting people in her district and beyond.
6/10
NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel
Pressley reveals the private story of how she was inspired to go into activism, and from there, to lead.
7/10
NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel
Pressley says there are challenging days, but she feels at peace knowing that she is "doing exactly what I am supposed to be doing."
8/10
NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel
9/10
NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel
10/10
NBC10 Boston/Mark Garfinkel
Congresswoman Pressley with Edwards.

