PHOTOS: Wildfire Smoke Gave Boston Otherworldly Sunrises

By Mark Garfinkel and Asher Klein

Smoke from raging wildfires on the West Coast floated in the atmosphere to the Northeast this week. The particles in the air filtered out sunlight in New England for several days, making for some incredible sunrises.

A hazy sun is framed by Boston’s Bunker Hill monument on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, as smoke from wildfires on the West Coast of the United States reached the East Coast.
The sun, obscured by particulate matter from wildfires in the western U.S., rises over the Boston Harbor's Graves Light on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
The smoke-enhanced color of the sun starts slow, and then picks up speed as the sun rises over Boston Harbor’s Graves Light between 6:28 a.m. and 6:35 a.m.
The Charles River, shot from the BU Bridge in Boston, is lit up by the smoky sun from the western wildfires on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2020.
