PHOTOS: Years of ‘storrowings' in Boston

By Mark Garfinkel

Crashes in which trucks become wedged under overpasses of Storrow Drive in Boston are so prevalent, they’ve become a verb. 

Trucks get "Storrowed," a local term for driving trucks that are too big for Boston's low overhanging bridges. It's especially common during college move-in season and can cause serious delays in an already congested area of the city.

NBC10 Boston photojournalist Mark Garfinkel has seen dozens of storrowings in his years covering news in the Boston. Here's a sampling of them.

21 photos
1/21
A storrowing at the BU Bridge in October 2021.
2/21
A storrowing at the BU Bridge in October 2021.
3/21
4/21
5/21
6/21
7/21
8/21
9/21
10/21
11/21
12/21
13/21
14/21
15/21
16/21
17/21
NBC10 Boston
Sept. 2022 at the North Harvard St. Bridge
18/21
A Trillium truck storrowed on May 10, 2024.
19/21
NBC10 Boston
A storrowing at the Mass. Ave bridge on July 22, 2020.
20/21
21/21
NBC10 Boston
A storrowing at the Silber footbridge on September 22, 2023.

This article tagged under:

Boston

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Inside Airbnb's new life-size Polly Pocket house
PHOTOS: Inside Airbnb's new life-size Polly Pocket house
PHOTOS: Diner-turned-restaurant Stars on Hingham Harbor
PHOTOS: Diner-turned-restaurant Stars on Hingham Harbor
See inside a ship like the one housing Olympic surfers
See inside a ship like the one housing Olympic surfers
In pictures: Former President Donald Trump injured in shooting at rally
In pictures: Former President Donald Trump injured in shooting at rally
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us