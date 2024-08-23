PHOTOS: Years of ‘storrowings' in Boston

Crashes in which trucks become wedged under overpasses of Storrow Drive in Boston are so prevalent, they’ve become a verb.

Trucks get "Storrowed," a local term for driving trucks that are too big for Boston's low overhanging bridges. It's especially common during college move-in season and can cause serious delays in an already congested area of the city.

NBC10 Boston photojournalist Mark Garfinkel has seen dozens of storrowings in his years covering news in the Boston. Here's a sampling of them.