IMAGES: Skating Returns to Boston’s Frog Pond

5 photos
1/5
2/5
Mark Garfinkel
3/5
Mark Garfinkel
4/5
Mark Garfinkel
5/5
Mark Garfinkel

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Final Day of Storm Brings Heavy Batches of Snow
PHOTOS: Final Day of Storm Brings Heavy Batches of Snow
Top Entertainment Pictures: Stars Shine at Rockefeller Tree Lighting, More
Top Entertainment Pictures: Stars Shine at Rockefeller Tree Lighting, More
Top News Pictures: House to Draft Articles of Impeachment, Rockefeller Tree Lighting, More
Top News Pictures: House to Draft Articles of Impeachment, Rockefeller Tree Lighting, More
PHOTOS: White House Christmas Decorations Unveiled
PHOTOS: White House Christmas Decorations Unveiled
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us