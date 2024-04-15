The 2024 Boston Marathon in photos

Scenes from around the 128th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Volunteers at the Boston Marathon Athletes Village in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, await the arrival of the runners buses as the sun rises.
Rob Gronkowski poses with volunteers at the Boston Marathon starting line.
Swiss athlete Marcel Hug takes first place in the men’s wheelchair professional field in the 128th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15, 2024.
Eden Rainbow-Cooper of Great Britain crosses the finish line to win the Professional Women’s Wheelchair Division at the 128th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15, 2024.
The Boston Athletic Association’s unicorn flag hanging outside the Boston Public Library in Copley Square on Marathon Monday, April 15, 2024.
Daffodils printed with the phrase, “Boston Strong,” by the nonprofit Marathon Daffodil are seen on a building stoop in Boston’s Back Bay on Monday, April 15, 2024.

