Top Photos: Sights and Highlights From Around Greater Boston By Staff • Published 16 mins ago • Updated 16 mins ago Some of the most captivating, intense and moving images from around the Boston region as collected by our staff photographers and submitted to NBC Boston. 10 photos 1/10 Stow Fire Department A vacant barn burning down in Stow, Massachusetts, on Saturday, May 28, 2022. 2/10 NBC10 Boston A tree that fell on an SUV in Jamaica Plain amid high winds on Saturday, May 28, 2022. 3/10 NBC Boston Flags wave on Boston Common ahead of Memorial Day 2022. 4/10 NBC Boston Students at Chelsea High School walked out of class on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in protest of gun violence, days after the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. 5/10 NBC Boston A textured cloud pattern is seen over surfers in Winthrop shortly after sunrise on Thursday, May 26, 2022. 6/10 NBC Boston A flipped-over helicopter at an airport in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Monday, May 23, 2022. 7/10 Handout The USS Constitution sailing in Boston Harbor on Friday, May 20, 2022. 8/10 Courtesy MSPCA-Angell Shakira, a rare Bengal kitten brought to The MSPCA-Angell in Boston with hip injuries, recovering from surgery. 9/10 NBC Boston Striking teachers in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Monday, May 16, 2022. 10/10 NBC Boston The eclipse of the super blood moon is seen from Revere just before midnight on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Clouds blocked much of our area’s view, however there were some breaks after 11:15 p.m. This article tagged under: imagesMassachusettsBOSTONphotosGreater Boston More Photo Galleries Photos: Food, Drink and Flowers at Lilly's Café on Cape Cod Photos: Uvalde Remembers Robb Elementary School Shooting Victims Photos: Robb Elementary School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas Photos: Beer, Food and Reclaimed Wood at Timberyard Brewing Company