1 Injured in Box Truck Rollover Crash in Hooksett, NH

The ramp was closed for 90 minutes but has since been reopened, police say.

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man was injured after box truck rollover crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the crash on I-93 South on the Exit 9S ramp at around 5:40 a.m. after a report of a rollover crash.

Police say the truck had rolled over and had partially blocked the ramp.

The driver, identified as a 21-year-old from Haverhill, Massachusetts, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact (603) 223-4381.

