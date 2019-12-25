Driver Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Crashing Into NH Applebee’s

One person suffered life-threatening injuries on Christmas Day after their vehicle crashed into an Applebee’s restaurant in New Hampshire.

The Wednesday morning crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. in Derry, according to the Derry Fire Department. At the scene, authorities saw the restaurant had moderate damage and the car was extensively damaged.

Crews used tools to open the vehicle’s doors and cut the back of the drivers’ seat to help free the driver, who was the only person in the car. Fire authorities said the driver was unbelted at the time.

A medical helicopter from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center was called and the driver was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The name of the driver has not been released.

Authorities said the car did not breach the restaurant’s structure and that Applebee’s could use unaffected seating areas to reopen as scheduled.

Details on what caused the crash were unclear. The investigation is ongoing.