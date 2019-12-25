car crash

Driver Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Crashing Into NH Applebee’s

Fire authorities help extricate the driver, who was unbelted at the time of the crash

One person suffered life-threatening injuries on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 after their vehicle crashed into an Applebee's restaurant in Derry, New Hampshire.
Derry Fire Department

One person suffered life-threatening injuries on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 after their vehicle crashed into an Applebee’s restaurant in Derry, New Hampshire.

" data-ellipsis="false">

One person suffered life-threatening injuries on Christmas Day after their vehicle crashed into an Applebee’s restaurant in New Hampshire.

The Wednesday morning crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. in Derry, according to the Derry Fire Department. At the scene, authorities saw the restaurant had moderate damage and the car was extensively damaged.

Crews used tools to open the vehicle’s doors and cut the back of the drivers’ seat to help free the driver, who was the only person in the car. Fire authorities said the driver was unbelted at the time.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

barry ricci 1 hour ago

RI Schools Mourn Supt. Barry Ricci

christmas mass 2 hours ago

Cardinal Seán O’Malley to Give Annual Christmas Sermon

A medical helicopter from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center was called and the driver was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The name of the driver has not been released.

Authorities said the car did not breach the restaurant’s structure and that Applebee’s could use unaffected seating areas to reopen as scheduled.

Details on what caused the crash were unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

car crashNew HampshireInvestigationDerryDartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us