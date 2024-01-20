Man arrested for submitting fraudulent documents to the DMV in NH

A man has been arrested for submitting fraudulent documents to the DMV in New Hampshire.
22-year-old Gopal Sriram Chitluri of New Hampshire was arrested without indicent after police say he submitted fraudulent documents with the purpose of obtaining a New Hampshire driver's license.
He was charged with tampering with public records or information.
He is expected to be arraigned in 9th District Court in Nashua on March 13.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.