Man arrested for submitting fraudulent documents to the DMV in NH

A man has been arrested for submitting fraudulent documents to the DMV in New Hampshire.

22-year-old Gopal Sriram Chitluri of New Hampshire was arrested without indicent after police say he submitted fraudulent documents with the purpose of obtaining a New Hampshire driver's license.

He was charged with tampering with public records or information.

He is expected to be arraigned in 9th District Court in Nashua on March 13.