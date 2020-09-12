Missing Pet Serval, an African Wild Cat, Found Safe in NH

A large cat which had gone missing from its family in Merrimack, New Hampshire, has been found safe.

Spartacus, a 4-year-old, 40-pound African serval, was found Saturday morning near its home. The cat had been trapped, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

UPDATE: Spartacus has been found near his house! He is safe! @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/0OSwZJkxlv — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) September 12, 2020

Dean King, who owns Spartacus, had said that the cat initially took off on Wednesday after it had been startled. A Facebook post from the Merrimack Police Department about the disappearance of Spartacus had been shared more 27,000 times since Thursday.

Police have said the cat, while large, is legally owned and also permitted through the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

"We got him from a zoo in Florida legally," King previously told NBC10 Boston. "We've had him for four years. We bottle-fed him, we raised him, he has his own enclosure on the back side of the house."