Nancy Sununu, former NH first lady and mother of current gov., dies

Former New Hampshire First Lady Nancy Sununu died Saturday after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Her son, current New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, confirmed the news of his mother's passing on social media Saturday. She was 85.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"An amazing life of accomplishments, she piloted our family through every day," he wrote.

After a long battle with Alzheimer’s, we said goodbye to mom today. An amazing life of accomplishments, she piloted our family through every day.



Huge Thank You to the amazing staff of Cornerstone at Hampton. They made all the difference through mom’s toughest times. pic.twitter.com/FFFjSLESA0 — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) September 7, 2024

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Nancy Sununu was wife to former Gov. John Sununu. Nancy was pivotal to her husband's career and held influential roles of her own, including working as project director for the Republican Governors Association, and vice chairman of the Republican Women's Federal Forum, and chaired the Republican State Party in 1980 the year New Hampshire's primary helped bring Ronald Reagan to the White House, according to her obituary.

She also served on the Board of Trustees of Rivier University in Nashua, New Hampshire, and chaired the School Board in Salem, New Hampshire.

She is survived by her husband, eight children and sixteen grandchildren.

/