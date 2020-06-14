NH Conservation Officer In Stable Condition Following Serious ATV Crash

A New Hampshire conservation officer was in stable condition after a serious crash involving multiple all-terrain vehicles, Saturday.

Fish and Game Officer Matt Holmes, 38, was hit by an ATV from behind while he tried to stop two other ATVs that were speeding in a 25-mile-per-hour zone at around 5 p.m. in Dummer, the department said.

He was ejected from his own ATV, and his partner had to drag him from the busy trail while calling for medical assistance. Several first reposnders who were riding in the trails stopped to help the officer.

Holmes was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin. From there, he was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston by helicopter.

Police said Holmes was in "good, stable condition."

The driver of the ATV who struck him was not injured.

Holmes was named officer of the year in 2013, and serves the town of Carroll and surrounding area as the primary enforcement officer for NH Fish and Game.

The crash is under investigation by state police.