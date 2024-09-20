NH man charged with sexual assault of a child

A 19-year-old man from Manchester, New Hampshire, has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a child under 13 years old.

Manchester police said Brayan Bacilio Chacon Rivera was arrested on Wednesday after detectives learned he had allegedly sexually assaulted a child more than once. He was charged with two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Allegations were first reported to the Manchester Police Juvenile Division back in May. The police discovered that the child in question was under the age of 13. They said there may be one or more additional child victims.

Chacon Rivera has been released on personal recognizance bail, meaning he signed a written promise to return to the court on a scheduled date.