NH Woman, 25, Dies in Motorcycle Crash

A 25-year-old woman riding as a passenger on a motorcycle was killed Wednesday in a crash with a parked vehicle in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Manchester police responded to the crash at Willow and Pine streets around 10:15 p.m., where they said the motorcycle had crashed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle.

The passenger, identified as Paige Parkinson, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

The crash is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police department at 603-668-8711.