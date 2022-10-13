fatal crash

One Dead in Truck Crash on I-93 in Bow, NH

A Toyota Tacoma had struck a tractor-trailer that was traveling south, according to police.

By Irvin Rodríguez

NH State Police

Authorities are investigating a fatal truck crash that occurred early Thursday morning on Interstate 93 South in Bow, New Hampshire.

A Toyota Tacoma had struck a tractor-trailer that was traveling south, according to police.

Authorities performed CPR on the driver of the vehicle and was later transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The operator of the tractor-trailer y fully cooperating with the investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two lanes of I-93 were shut down for approximately two hours as police investigated but have since been reopened.

This article tagged under:

fatal crashNew Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us