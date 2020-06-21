Local

Derry Kidnapping

Pair of Kidnapping Suspects Identified in New Hampshire

A male victim, who knew both suspects prior to the incident, told authorities on Friday that he was taken from a residence and forced into a vehicle

By Jake Levin

Two suspects have been identified in an alleged kidnapping which took place at knife point in Derry, New Hampshire on Friday.

Ronald Betances, 37, was located by the Manchester Police Department on Saturday night and taken into custody while Ariel Dupuis, 29, is currently wanted on outstanding warrants.

A male victim, who knew both Betances and Dupuis prior to the incident, told authorities on Friday that he was taken from a residence and forced into a vehicle, where his phone and wallet were taken from him. The victim was driven around Derry before being left tied to a tree, but not before he was assaulted forced to remove his clothing.

Despite both his hands and wrists being bound, the victim was able to free himself from the tree and call police.

Given that the victim and suspects knew each other prior to the incident, authorities stated there is no threat to the public at this time.

Contact Us