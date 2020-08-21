New Hampshire

Reduced Attendance Expected at Motorcycle Rally in New Hampshire

Going into its 97th year, Laconia Motorcycle Week is the nations oldest motorcycle rally

By Jake Levin

The nation's oldest motorcycle rally will be held again in New Hampshire this weekend, but this year's event will look quite different amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to organizers of Laconia Motorcycle Week, attendance is expected to be lower at this year's event due to measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Union Leader reports.

Originally scheduled for June, the event, which kicks off on Saturday, will have an increased police presence in order to ensure activities are taking place in a safe manner. This will especially apply to The Weirs section of Laconia, described as the epicenter of the event.

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission will also have a high profile presence. The commission has already met with all 65 establishments within Laconia that are permitted to sell alcohol to go over safety guidelines.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota wrapped up Aug. 16, drawing more than 460,000 riders. A coronavirus case linked to the rally appeared in Nebraska on Thursday.

