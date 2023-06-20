Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to deliver speech in NH Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy will deliver a foreign policy speech at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire Tuesday night.

The theme of the speech is "peace through diplomacy," according to a contact with Kennedy's campaign. The campaign said it is in commemoration of his uncle President John F. Kennedy's famous June 1963 peace speech.

Kennedy has been an explicit critic of the United States’ involvement in the Russia-Ukrainian War, calling it "a US war against Russia." His speech will lay the groundwork for his position about the implications of the war in the context of foreign policy.

Kennedy is the oldest son of U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and for years has been known widely for his anti-vaccine advocacy, a position at odds with the public health and scientific communities and his own family. On Monday, YouTube announced it had removed a video of Kennedy and Jordan Peterson because it contained vaccine misinformation.

His name and his legacy carry weight, especially in Boston, despite controversy over some of his positions.

Kennedy filed his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2024 presidential election in April, making him the fifth member of his family to seek the presidency of the United States. He is challenging incumbent President Joe Biden for the nomination.

Thursday's speech will take place in the Dana Center-Koonza Theater at 7 p.m.