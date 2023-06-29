2023 NHL Draft

2023 NHL Draft tracker: Recapping every Bruins pick

Here's a rundown of every Bruins pick from the 2023 NHL Draft.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Bruins did not participate in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday night in Nashville because they didn't have a pick. They should be much busier Thursday with five picks in rounds two through seven.

This is an important draft for the Bruins. They have one of the worst prospect pools in the league. They need to find some useful role players with these middle to late round picks over the next couple years to help fill out their roster.

The Bruins have had some success after the first round in recent years. The most notable example is drafting goalie Jeremy Swayman in the fourth round in 2017. The Bruins also appear to have something special with centers Matthew Poitras (second round, 2022) and Brett Harrison (third round, 2021).

Day 2 of the draft begins at 11 a.m. ET. The Bruins will be on the clock for the first time toward the end of the third round at 92nd overall.

Here's a list of every Bruins pick. It will be updated when each player is selected or any trades are made.

92nd overall, Round 3: Christopher Pelosi, Center, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

124th overall, Round 4:

188th overall, Round 6:

214th overall, Round 7 (via L.A. Kings):

220th overall, Round 7:

