Red Sox draft tracker: Live updates for each Boston pick

The 2023 MLB Draft is underway and the Boston Red Sox will make 22 selections in the 20-round event.

Their first selection -- the 14th overall pick in the draft -- was Virginia catcher Kyle Teel. The 21-year-old marked the first catcher selected by Boston in the first round since Blake Swihart (26th overall) in 2011.

Check back here for live updates after every Red Sox pick from Sunday to Tuesday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Round 1, Pick 14: Kyle Teel, C, Virginia

Teel is listed as MLB.com's No. 7 ranked draft prospect and is considered by experts as the No. 1 catcher on the board. The 2023 ACC Player of the Year, who also has experience in the outfield, slashed .407/.475/.655 with 13 homers and 69 RBIs for the Cavaliers last season.

Round 2, Pick 50: Nazzan Zanetello, SS, Christian Brothers College HS (Missouri)

Back to the high school shortstops! Chaim Bloom has had an affinity for high school middle infielders since joining the Red Sox front office, selecting Nick Yorke with the 17th pick in 2020, Marcelo Mayer fourth overall in 2021, and Mikey Romero at pick 24 last year. He waited until Round 2 this time to take Zanetello.

Zanetello, 18, turned heads with a strong showing at the Breakthrough Series in June and hit .429 at an 18-and-under World Cup qualifying tournament in November. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Arkansas commit makes hard contact at the plate and boasts five-tool potential with his solid speed, above-average arm, and versatility in the field.

Round 3, Pick 83: Antonio Anderson, SS, North Atlanta HS (Georgia)

Another high school shortstop. Think Bloom has a type?

Anderson, 18, is a switch-hitter with pop, especially with his left-handed swing. Draft experts predict the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder will eventually shift to third base as he possesses a strong arm but lacks the quickness to play up the middle in the pros. Anderson is a Georgia Tech commit.

Round 4, Pick 115: Matt Duffy, RHP, Canisius College

Compensation Pick 132: Kristian Campbell, SS, Georgia Tech

Compensation Pick 133: Justin Riemer, SS, Wright State

Round 5, Pick 151: Connelly Early, LHP, Virginia

Round 6, Pick 178: CJ Weins, RHP, Western Kentucky

Round 7, Pick 208

Round 8, Pick 238:

Round 9, Pick 268:

Round 10, Pick 298:

Round 11, Pick 328:

Round 12, Pick 358:

Round 13, Pick 388:

Round 14, Pick 418:

Round 15, Pick 448:

Round 16, Pick 478:

Round 17, Pick 508:

Round 18, Pick 538:

Round 19, Pick 568:

Round 20, Pick 598: