Pastrnak, McAvoy among first players named to 2026 Winter Olympic hockey rosters

NHL players will compete in the men's ice hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina next February, and the first six players for each of the 12 teams were announced Monday.

The full, final rosters will be unveiled during the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season. NHL players have not competed at the Olympics since 2014.

Several Bruins players were selected as part of Monday's announcements.

Veteran defenseman Charlie McAvoy was among the first six players named to the United States roster, joining Jack Eichel, Quinn Hughes, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk. McAvoy played for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-off back in February but was unable to play in the final versus Canada due to an injury suffered in the tournament. That same injury sidelined him for the rest of Boston's 2024-25 season.

Bruins right wing David Pastrnak and center/wing Pavel Zacha were among the first six players named to the Czechia roster. Czechia is a dark-horse gold medal contender in Milan with a lot of really talented NHL players.

McAvoy, Pastrnak and Zacha were the only Bruins players named in the first six roster spots for each team. However, these are not the full rosters and more Bruins players could be selected to their nation's squad by the deadline.

For example, Bruins center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Hampus Lindholm should be in the mix for Sweden's roster. Elias was on Sweden's 4 Nations Face-off team and played well.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was on the U.S. roster for the 4 Nations Face-off but was third on the depth chart behind starter Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger.

Swayman helped Team USA win its first gold medal at the IIHF World Championships since 1933 last month. He had a 25-save shutout in the title game versus Switzerland, and overall he finished the tournament with a .921 save percentage and a 1.61 GAA.

A strong start to the 2025-26 season for the Bruins would help Swayman make a case to be included on the final USA roster for the Olympics.

Bruins prospect and 2022 draft pick Dans Locmelis also could be in the mix for a spot on Latvia's Olympic roster.

The preliminary games for the men's ice hockey tournament in Milan will start Feb. 11. The gold medal game is scheduled for Feb. 22.