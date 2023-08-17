Patriots Camp

Anfernee Jennings ejected from Patriots-Packers practice after altercation

Thursday's joint practice between the Patriots and Packers in Green Bay was pretty intense.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The joint practices between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers in Foxboro last August got so physical that multiple fights broke out during that week.

Patriots captain Matthew Slater said Monday that he wanted this week's joint sessions with the Packers in Green Bay to be productive for both teams and not be filled with the altercations and scrums seen around the league.

Unfortunately, Thursday's practice got out of hand a few times. Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings was ejected from practice as a result.

Here's an overview of what happened:

We've seen several fights during joint practices around the league this week. The New York Jets even canceled their second joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that was scheduled for Thursday.

The Patriots-Packers joint practices end Thursday, but these two teams will meet again Saturday night at Lambeau Field for a preseason game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

