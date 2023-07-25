Belichick updates Jack Jones' status entering Patriots training camp

Bill Belichick wasn't interested in waxing poetic about Jack Jones on Tuesday morning, but he did confirm an important detail regarding the New England Patriots cornerback.

Belichick said Jones will be present at Patriots training camp this week despite the 25-year-old's arrest on weapons charges last month. Belichick declined to speak further on the matter.

"Yeah, Jack will be out there," the Patriots head coach told reporters Tuesday at Gillette Stadium, as seen in the video above. "A legal situation that I can't comment on that's ongoing."

Belichick quickly shut down two more questions about Jones' situation.

Reporter: "Will you plan to stand by (Jones) while the legal process plays out?"

Belichick: "Can't talk about it. It's a legal process."

Reporter: "What was your reaction to (Jones' arrest) personally?"

Belichick: "Yeah, can't comment on it. Would love to, but."

While Belichick's responses are hardly surprising, it is notable that Jones will be on the field throughout training camp. The second-year cornerback was arrested at Boston's Logan Airport on June 16 after authorities found two loaded, unlicensed firearms in Jones' duffel bag at a security checkpoint.

Jones posted a $30,000 cash bail at his arraignment on June 20 and is expected back in court on Aug. 18. Neither the Patriots nor the NFL have issued a statement or announced any discipline for Jones, so it sounds like the team will operate as if all is normal until Aug. 18 when Jones is due back in court.

Jones is projected to be one of New England's top cornerbacks this season after showing signs of promise as a rookie. The charges against him are serious, however -- he faces nine separate weapons charges -- so it's unclear how much he'll be available to the team this season.