Bruins offseason

Bruins 2023 preseason schedule: Dates, times and opponents announced

The Bruins are scheduled to play six preseason games in the fall.

By Nick Goss

The Boston Bruins will hit the ice Sept. 24 for their first of six preseason games before the 2023-24 NHL regular season gets underway.

The team announced its preseason schedule Wednesday, and it includes matchups with the New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals.

The preseason is a great opportunity for teams to see how prospects and young players handle the speed and physicality of NHL action, and due to the team's current salary cap conundrum, the Bruins could potentially begin the upcoming regular season with a few more younger, unproven players than in years past.

Here's the Bruins' full 2023 preseason schedule (all times ET):

Sunday, Sept. 24: vs. New York Rangers at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26: at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2: at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3: vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5: at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

