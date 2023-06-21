Scalabrine: Why Porzingis is a good fit for Celtics

The Boston Celtics reportedly are on the verge of landing big man Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade involving the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers. If the deal is completed, they will part ways with both Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari.

Porzingis, 27, is coming off the best season of his seven-year NBA career. The 7-foot-3 veteran averaged a career-high 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor in 65 games. He would bolster the Celtics' frontcourt and give Boston another consistent scoring threat alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Former Celtic Brian Scalabrine is a fan of the potential trade. He shared his insight on Wednesday's Early Edition.

"A lot of Celtics fans remember Kristaps Porzingis when he was with the Knicks. The guy that Marcus Smart got up and under and he couldn't move him, couldn't even score over our 6-foot-3 guard. That Porzingis is long gone," Scal said.

"He's a lot tougher now. He can post up. He shoots right over to the top of guys. His perimeter game is simplified. Doesn't throw it down, go left to right. Very straight-line driver or a catch-and-shoot. And his defense, better, On the perimeter uses his length and he's great at the rim. I think Porzingis is a good fit for this Celtics team not just for now, but also in the future."

Scalabrine also touched on how Porzingis, who has a $36 million player option for next season and is expected to sign an extension this summer, fits with the C's financially going forward.

"Think about Rob Williams, he's got $12 million. Al Horford, he's at 10. That's $22 million tied up into two bigs," he said. "Adding Porzingis this year, yeah, he's a $36 million player but in the future, what if he signs for 25?

"Spacing out and having $47 million tied up into three bigs is not the worst thing to do. There's a lot of bigs out there making 30, $35 million that aren't as good as those three guys are together."

Adding Porzingis likely means parting ways with Grant Williams in addition to Brogdon and Gallinari. Williams is set to become a restricted free agent on June 30 and it's unlikely the Celtics will pay up for the 24-year-old forward with the new CBA on the horizon.

The one major drawback with Porzingis is his injury history. He missed the entire 2018-19 campaign due to a torn ACL and has not played in more than 65 games in a season since. He has played in 82 total games over the last two years.